DUBAI Oct 9 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
is talking to banks about raising a bridge loan of up
to $1.5 billion with an option to convert it later into a bond,
banking and industry sources aware of the matter said on
Wednesday.
The proposed financing comes ahead of a $1.25 billion bond
maturity in May 2014; Aldar would probably use funds raised
through the loan to meet that obligation, said the sources,
declining to be named as the matter is not public.
It would be one of the first financings undertaken by the
firm since its Abu Dhabi government-backed merger with Sorouh
Real Estate was completed in June, creating the second-largest
listed property firm in the United Arab Emirates and one of the
biggest in the Middle East, with assets of $13 billion.
A spokesman for Aldar, 30.5 percent owned by Abu Dhabi
sovereign fund Mubadala, declined to comment.
