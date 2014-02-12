DUBAI Feb 12 Aldar Properties, Abu
Dhabi's biggest real estate developer, reported a 79 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit, on the back of gains from the
acquisition of former rival Sorouh Real Estate and handover of
residential units.
The builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One race track made a
profit of 427 million dirhams ($116.3 million) in the final
quarter of 2013, it said in a statement. This compares to 239
million dirhams in reported in the corresponding period in 2012.
The developer booked gains of 2.59 billion dirhams last year
on the merger with Sorouh.
It also booked impairments and fair value losses of 1.5
billion dirhams in 2013, which was a result of the review of all
its assets over the course of the year and particularly during
the merger.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)