By Praveen Menon and Stanley Carvalho
DUBAI, Feb 12 Aldar Properties said on Wednesday
that it would look to refinance 7.9 billion dirhams ($2.2
billion) of debt maturing this year, as the Abu Dhabi developer
reported a 79 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit.
The refinancing will include a $1.25 billion bond that is to
mature in May, Aldar's chief financial officer Greg
Fewer told reporters in a conference call after the announcement
of the results.
Aldar, which built Abu Dhabi's Formula One race track, is
recovering from a collapse in the emirate's property market that
forced the company to take government support worth $10 billion
in exchange for some of its assets.
The majority state-owned developer acquired rival Sorouh
Real Estate last year, forming Abu Dhabi's largest property firm
with assets in excess of $12 billion.
The developer now plans to spend 4.5 billion dirhams to
complete existing projects and also announce new developments
this year.
"We have ample liquidity - we are not left wanting for
capital to invest in this," said Fewer.
Aldar had 13.7 billion dirhams of debt outstanding at the
end of 2013, of which 7.9 billion dirhams would be refinanced in
2014.
"You could see us (doing) normal refinancing - banks or
bonds - because of our strong credit ratings. We will also
manage debts with government receivables, existing cash and
liquidity already procured," Fewer said, adding that Aldar now
had cash holdings of 8.3 billion dirhams.
The company made a profit of 427 million dirhams in the
final quarter of 2013, compared to 239 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2012. The result beat estimates by
analysts at Naeem Holding who had forecast a fourth-quarter
profit of 354 million dirhams.
However, Aldar shares dropped 2.0 percent on Wednesday
morning, apparently because of disappointment with its proposal
for a 7 percent cash dividend; investors had been hoping for
more. A year earlier, its dividend was 6 percent.
MORE DELIVERIES
Abu Dhabi's real estate market slumped by about 50 percent
from its peak in 2008 after the global financial crisis
triggered a crash. But prices rebounded strongly last year,
rising some 25 percent, on the back of a series of
market-boosting measures by the government including the
scrapping of annual rent caps.
"We are in a strong delivery phase right now. About 5,000
Aldar-owned units are being delivered into the Abu Dhabi market
right now and that will contribute to revenues in the next four
quarters," said Fewer.
Revenue in the past quarter was also driven by the handover
of key projects, including 199 units delivered at the Gate
Towers in Abu Dhabi, and state projects.
Aldar's full-year profit was 2.25 billion dirhams compared
to 1.3 billion dirhams in 2012, largely driven by a one-off gain
of 2.6 billion dirhams booked in the second quarter from the
acquisition of Sorouh.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)