DUBAI Nov 20 Aldar Properties, Abu
Dhabi's largest property developer, will hold roadshows for a
benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, from November 21-25, the
company said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.
Aldar confirmed it had hired five banks to arrange the bond
sale, as reported by Reuters earlier this week.
The banks are National Bank of Abu Dhabi, First
Gulf Bank Dubai Islamic Bank, Standard
Chartered and Goldman Sachs Inc.
It will hold investor meetings in the United Arab Emirates,
Singapore, London, Hong Kong and Switzerland.
"A U.S. dollar benchmark RegS only sukuk transaction may
follow subject to market conditions," Aldar said.
Benchmark-sized typically means that the size of a bond will
be at least $500 million.
