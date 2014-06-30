DUBAI, June 30 Al Hamra Real Estate Development,
based in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, has obtained an 850
million dirham ($230 million) financing facility from
international and local banks led by Goldman Sachs, the
developer said on Monday.
The privately owned firm said the seven-year facility would
be used to refinance existing debt and to finance planned new
real estate projects. It did not reveal the terms of the
facility.
Long a relative backwater in the economy of the seven-member
United Arab Emirates, northern emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah
are now growing rapidly as wealth spreads from Abu Dhabi and
Dubai.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank AD>, Al Khalij Commercial
Bank QSC, Al Khaliji France, Arab Bank Plc,
Commercial Bank of Dubai, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and Union National Bank helped arrange the
facility for Al Hamra.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Matt Smith)