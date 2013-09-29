UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Cathay Fin in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
* Deal would represent deeper foray by Cathay into SEAsia (Adds likely deal value, context)
DUBAI, Sept 29 Abu Dhabi government-owned Al Hilal Bank plans to issue a five-year benchmark-sized Islamic bond offering this week, a document from lead managers said on Sunday, in what would be the lender's debut debt sale.
Initial price thoughts on the dollar-denominated offering have been set at 190 basis points over midswaps, the document said. Benchmark-size is traditionally understood to mean at least $500 million.
Al Hilal, fully-owned by state fund Abu Dhabi Investment Council, is due to conclude meetings with fixed-income investors on Monday in London.
Citigroup, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are arranging the roadshows, along with Al Hilal itself.
The unlisted bank expects net profit growth of over 40 percent this year, its chief executive said earlier in September. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A' and 'F1' to Bocom Leasing Development Hong Kong Company Limited (Bocom Leasing HK). The Outlook is Stable. Bocom Leasing HK is a wholly owned offshore subsidiary of Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (Bocom Leasing, A/Stable). Bocom Leasing holds the offshore subsidiary through its 100% controlled s
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KWG Property Holding Limited's (KWG) (BB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BB-(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are rated at the same level as KWG's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. China-based KWG's