DUBAI Aug 6 Al Noor Hospitals, the Abu
Dhabi healthcare firm which raised $342 million from a London
listing in June, said total profit for the first half of the
year fell 24.4 percent, posting its first financial results as a
publicly traded company.
The oil-rich emirate's largest private healthcare provider
reported a total profit of $24.8 million for the first-half of
the year compared with $32.8 million for the same period last
year, Al Noor said in a statement on Tuesday.
Underlying profit for the period, which excludes marketing
costs associated with its London listing, rose to $34.1 million,
compared with $32.8 million for the same period last year.
Revenue for the first half of the year rose 10.9 percent to
$179.5 million aided by rising life-style related diseases in
the Gulf region.
Al Noor has the biggest market share among private
health-care services providers in Abu Dhabi for both outpatients
and inpatient, according to the company. The listing had valued
the company $1 billion.