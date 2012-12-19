DUBAI Dec 19 The private equity consortium
which owns half of Abu Dhabi healthcare provider Al Noor Medical
is reviving plans to sell its stake through a stock market
listing in 2013, four sources aware of the matter said.
The group, including Dubai-based Ithmar Capital and Qatar
First Investment Bank, is looking for new advisers after
dropping HSBC Holdings and JP Morgan Chase,
following an aborted previous listing, three of the source said.
The banks had held informal investor meetings on an Abu
Dhabi initial public offering (IPO) in late 2011 but a
significant discrepancy between owners and investors over the
company's valuation stalled the plan, two of the sources said.
"The company set off down the (IPO) path but, as often
happens when something goes wrong, the easiest thing to do was
to blame the banks and change horses," a London-based banker
said, speaking anonymously as the matter is not public.
The episode highlights the difficulties faced by regional
private equity firms in exiting investments in a depressed
market for equity offerings, forcing investors to hold onto
assets instead of having the cash available again to redeploy
into new projects.
"The market has been bad but this kind of asset can sell in
bad times and would fly in good times. Waiting around for
another two or three years for the good times to return is not
an option," said a source familiar with the matter.
Healthcare businesses in the Gulf region are expected to
boom in coming years as rising wealth couples with an increase
in so-called lifestyle diseases - five of the six Gulf nations
are in the global top 10 for prevalence of diabetes, according
to the International Diabetes Federation.
Al Noor Medical operates a number of hospitals, clinics and
pharmacies in Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate in the oil-rich
United Arab Emirates.
HSBC, JP Morgan and QFIB all declined to comment. Ithmar
Capital didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
REVIEW AND RETURN
Having dropped the two banks, new advisers will be brought
in to complete the IPO - with both banks and law firms having
already pitched for bookrunner and legal adviser roles.
Some of the details, such as where the share sale will take
place and how much the company will raise, have yet to be
finalised. However, the most likely destination for the listing
was now London, two of the sources said.
"As with any IPO, they are looking at all markets. But, for
healthcare, it is fair to say that London has more clout in that
sector," a Dubai-based source said.
While Abu Dhabi has had just two small IPOs since the 2008
financial crisis, European equity markets have rebounded, with
the fourth quarter of 2012 witnessing multi-million dollar
listings from MegaFon and Alior.
If the company pursues a London listing, Al Noor Medical
will be following another Abu Dhabi-based medical firm, NMC
Healthcare, which raised $187 million from its IPO
earlier this year.
Having initially risen in the days after the shares started
trading at the beginning of April, NMC had slipped over 14
percent by Dec. 14. It has underperformed the FTSE 250,
which gained 5.1 percent in the same period.