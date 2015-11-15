(Refiled to modify headline)
DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia Nov 15 State-owned
Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) expects to complete a
feasibility study for its bauxite mine and alumina refinery
project in Guinea by the first quarter of next year, its chief
executive said on Sunday.
"We are already in, we just need (to know) how much we are
going to budget, how much it is going to cost us," Abdulla
Kalban said on the sidelines of an aluminium conference.
Kalban told the conference the project will have two phases.
"We are already in feasibility study number three and (it)
will be completed by the first quarter of 2016," he told the
conference.
Phase 1 of the project is the mining of 8 to 12 million
tonnes of bauxite for export and for Phase 2, "we are talking
about a 2 million-tonne alumina refinery," he said.
In 2013 the state owners of EGA signed a $5 billion
agreement with Guinea to develop the mine and refinery in the
West African country to secure raw material for United Arab
Emirates' aluminium plants.
EGA, created by the merger of two state-owned aluminium
companies Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) and Abu Dhabi's Emirates
Aluminium (Emal), is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund
Mubadala Devewlopment Co and the state company which
holds Dubai's most high-profile assets, Investment Corporation
of Dubai (ICD).
EGA produces 2.4 million tonnes of aluminium a year, making
it among the five largest primary aluminium producers in the
world.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Greg Mahlich)