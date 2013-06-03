* New entity to be named Emirates Global Aluminium
* Combined company to be No. 5 aluminium firm globally
* Dubal CEO named head of new entity
By Stanley Carvalho and Mirna Sleiman
ABU DHABI, June 3 Dubai and Abu Dhabi plan to
merge their state aluminium producers in a $15 billion deal that
suggests the two emirates are willing to consolidate business
interests to better compete in the global economy.
Combining Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) and Emirates Aluminium
(Emal) to create the world's fifth-largest aluminium producer
goes against the grain for the two wealthy Gulf emirates, which
for decades have built competing interests in sectors ranging
from stock markets to ports and airlines.
But the global financial crisis dealt a blow to Dubai's
breakneck economic expansion and the free-wheeling city state
found its fortunes more closely entwined with those of its
oil-rich neighbour in 2009, when Abu Dhabi stepped in with a $10
billion bailout that allowed Dubai to avoid a debt crisis.
Emirates Global Aluminium will be the first product of a
merger between companies controlled by the two emirates and will
be better able to compete with state-owned Aluminium Bahrain
, owner of the world's fourth-largest aluminium
smelter.
"This deal could be giving hints of more consolidation at
the government level and creating strong UAE players on the
global stage," said Mohamed Ali Yasin, managing director of
National Bank of Abu Dhabi's brokerage division.
"It also in a way shapes the policy ... for the next
direction of economic growth of the UAE," he said.
Governments across the Gulf Arab region are trying to reduce
their dependence on oil by diversifying into sectors such as
aluminium and petrochemicals.
Dubai's shift has been the most radical, its dash into new
industries born of necessity as its oil and gas reserves
decline. Abu Dhabi, with far greater reserves of hydrocarbons,
has taken a more gradual approach.
Abu Dhabi's abundant energy reserves will help the combined
company keep a lid on the high energy costs involved in
aluminium smelting.
The deal has been in the works for years.
In 2011, Dubal Chairman Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum,
a member of Dubai's ruling family, was quoted by a local
newspaper as saying Mubadala had offered to buy a stake in
Dubal, without providing more details.
Dubal's 2012 profits nearly halved to 1.58 billion dirhams
in 2012 from 3.52 billion dirhams in 2011 because of the high
price of raw materials. Emal does not disclose its profits.
EFFICIENCY GAINS
Emirates Global Aluminium, which the companies said would
have an enterprise value of $15 billion, will be held jointly by
the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and Abu Dhabi state
sovereign fund Mubadala. ICD owned 100 percent of Dubal while
Emal is a 50-50 joint venture between Mubadala and Dubal.
"There are going to be lot of surprises in the next two
years and this is the first one," said a senior Abu Dhabi
government official, hinting at further consolidation of state
companies.
The two emirates have also been in talks to merge their two
main stock exchanges and had hired Goldman Sachs Inc to
advise on the proposed transaction in 2010.
The new entity will have aluminium production capacity of
2.4 million tonnes per year after the completion of a second
phase of Emal's operations in mid-2014, ICD and Mubadala said
in a statement announcing the tie-up.
Once the $4 billion phase two is complete, its capacity is
expected to rise to 1.3 million tonnes a year from 800,000
tonnes now.
Dubal operates the largest single-site smelting facility in
the world, built on a 480-hectare site in the Jebel Ali
free-trade zone, with capacity to produce more than 1 million
metric tonnes of high-quality finished aluminium products per
year.
Abdulla Kalban, president and chief executive of Dubal, will
be the managing director and chief executive of the new firm.
The new entity will create an additional 2,000 direct jobs by
2020, the statement said.
ICD owns stakes in some of Dubai's largest firms, such as
Emirates Airline and lender Emirates NBD,
while Mubadala has a mandate to develop Abu Dhabi's local
economy and has assets of $55 billion. It also owns stakes in
private equity firm Carlyle and General Electric.