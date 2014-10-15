BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
DUBAI Oct 15 United Arab Emirates-based Amanat Holdings, a healthcare and education start-up, will open subscriptions for its 1.375 billion dirham ($374 million) initial share sale on Oct. 20, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The offer period for the flotation, in which shares will be priced at 1 dirham each, will run until Nov. 4, said the statement, distributed to reporters at a media event.
Emirates Financial Services and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are lead managers for the initial public offer, with Shuaa Capital the offer manager, it added. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.