* Talks to restructure debt of 7 billion dirhams
* Creditor committee includes govt-owned funds, lenders
* Real estate market showing some signs of recovery
By David French
DUBAI, Jan 15 Dubai-based property lender Amlak
Finance is in talks with creditors to restructure
debts of around 7 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion), in the latest
attempt to resurrect a victim of Dubai's property crash.
The sharia-compliant mortgage lender is negotiating with a
creditor committee of six members, which includes two
government-owned funds as well as Dubai's largest lender and its
biggest Islamic bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter
said. They spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is
not public.
Amlak has not traded since November 2008, when its shares
were suspended along with rival Tamweel, as credit
markets dried up and Dubai real estate prices began a slump
which would see them fall more than 50 percent from their peak.
Dubai has been forced to work through a number of corporate
debt issues already, restructuring debt at the likes of Dubai
Holding Commercial Operations Group and Dubai International
Capital.
Helped by an economic revival in trade and tourism over the
past year and its status as a safe haven in the politically
turbulent Middle East, real estate prices have shown signs of
recovery and new projects are being announced.
"Amlak Finance and its financiers are still in progress
through the joint committee created for this purpose," Amlak
said in a statement to the Dubai bourse on Tuesday, without
providing any further detail.
Tamweel, which at one stage was rumoured to be merging with
Amlak as a solution to both companies' problems, was revived in
November 2010, when Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) took
control in a deal arranged by the Dubai authorities.
DIB said earlier this month it would offer to buy out the
remaining stock of Tamweel through a share swap.
The Dubai government is in a difficult position because it
wants to avoid pushing equity holders into significant pain, but
at the same time it is owed cash directly through the funds and
indirectly through the banks in which they own a big stake, one
of the sources said.
Emaar Properties, itself 31-percent owned by
government fund Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), controls
45 percent of Amlak, with the rest owned by the public.
The creditor committee consists of Emirates NBD,
which has the largest exposure, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
, DIB, Standard Chartered, the Dubai Financial
Support Fund (DFSF) and National Bonds, the two sources said.
PricewaterhouseCoopers is advising the creditor committee,
while KPMG is advising Amlak.
A source at ADIB confirmed it was on the committee but
wouldn't comment further. Both ENBD and Standard Chartered
declined to comment, while the Dubai government media office and
DIB weren't immediately available for comment.
