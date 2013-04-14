(Repeats with no change to text)
DUBAI, April 14 Shareholders of Dubai-based
developer Arabtec, part owned by Abu Dhabi state fund
Aabar Investments, approved a $1.8 billion capital increase
program, paving the way for its regional expansion plans, the
company said on Sunday.
Arabtec, one of the builders of Dubai's famous palm islands,
replaced its chief executive last month in a management shake-up
led by Aabar, its largest shareholder, which has been tightening
its grip on the group.
The company had said previously that the funds would be
raised through a rights issue and debt issuances. It plans to
raise the money in stages with 2.4 billion dirhams ($653.46
million) to be raised through a rights issue before the end of
June.
The company will use the cash raised from shareholders
across four of its business areas. Some 55 percent will help to
support growth in its oil and gas, infrastructure and power
business and 25 percent will go on building affordable housing
projects.
($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirhams)
