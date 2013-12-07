DUBAI Dec 7 Dubai-based builder Arabtec
has been awarded a contract worth nearly $1 billion to
build a hospital in Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates with its
joint venture partners, the company said on Saturday.
The New Al Ain Hospital will be built by 2018 under a 3.3
billion dirhams ($900 million) contract awarded by state agency
Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), Arabtec said.
"This new award is in line with our strategy to expand into
specialised, high-margin areas of construction," Arabtec's chief
executive Hasan Abdullah Ismaik said in a statement.
The company did not name its partners in the venture.
Arabtec, partly owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, said in
October that it had won a contract worth 196 million dirhams to
build the final phase of a hotel project on the emirate's
palm-shaped island.
The builder has been on an aggressive expansion drive after
a management shake up in February and has won a series of
contracts in the United Arab Emirates and in the region.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Louise Ireland)