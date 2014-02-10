BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI Feb 10 A joint venture including a subsidiary of Dubai's Arabtec Holding has won a 878 million dirham ($239 million) contract for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work at the Abu Dhabi airport extension, Arabtec said on Monday.
Arabtec said in a bourse statement the joint venture had been set up by its unit, Emirates Falcon Electromechanical Company (EFECO), together with BK Gulf and China State Construction.
"EFECO will play a full role in delivering the complex mechanical scope of the project," it said.
The work will be carried out at new midfield terminal building of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.