DUBAI Jan 14 Dubai-based builder Arabtec Holding said on Tuesday that one of its units had been awarded a 2.59 billion dirham ($705 million) construction contract on Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island.

The project will house a five-star hotel and a residential tower, and will be built within three years, it said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)