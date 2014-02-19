DUBAI Feb 19 A subsidiary of Dubai-based builder Arabtec Holding has won a 1 billion dirham ($272 million) contract in Kazakhstan, Arabtec said on Wednesday.

The subsidiary, EFECO, will carry out mechanical, electrical and plumbing work at the Abu Dhabi Plaza development in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The development is under construction by a joint venture of Arabtec and Consolidated Contractors Co, under a 4 billion dirham contract with Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by ANdrew Torchia)