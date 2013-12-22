UPDATE 1-China's COFCO completes takeover of grain trader Nidera
HAMBURG, Feb 28 Chinese trading house COFCO Group said on Tuesday it had completed the takeover of Dutch grain trader Nidera.
DUBAI Dec 22 United Arab Emirates construction firm Arabtec said on Sunday it would set up real estate development arms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and open talks with Egyptian authorities on affordable housing projects in the north African country.
Dubai-listed Arabtec will also search for new investments, partnerships and acquisitions in the Gulf region as part of the company's expansion plan, it said in a statement detailing the resolutions of a Dec. 19 board of directors meeting. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
HAMBURG, Feb 28 Chinese trading house COFCO Group said on Tuesday it had completed the takeover of Dutch grain trader Nidera.
Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it expected 2017 expenses to rise about 3.4 percent as the lender spends more on technology and signing up new credit card accounts.
* Crown Capital announces repayment of loan by Corrosion Service Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: