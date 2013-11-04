BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
DUBAI Nov 4 Dubai builder Arabtec on Monday said that it has entered into a joint venture with South Korea's GS Engineering & Construction to pursue heavy infrastructure and construction projects in the Middle East and North Africa.
Arabtec, which is expanding aggressively, launched a joint venture with another South Korean firm Samsung Engineering Co in September that would focus on large energy and power-related projects in the region.
The new venture, called Arabtec-GS Infrastructure, will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai contractor said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.
The partnership will pursue and perform large scale infrastructure projects like metro, railway, bridge, port and tunnel projects, the statement added. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.