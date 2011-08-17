DUBAI Aug 17 Dubai builder Arabtec
has won a 280 million dirham ($76.2 million) contract from
developer Nakheel, Dubai World's property arm, to
build a residential project in the emirate, it said on
Wednesday.
The largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by market
value will take 22 months to complete the 523 unit project at
Jumeirah Village Circle, which will consist of villas and
townhouses, it said in a statement on Dubai's bourse website.
Arabtec is looking to eventually more-than-double its
workforce to 25,000 in Saudi Arabia as it continues to shift its
focus to other markets following a real estate collapse in
Dubai, it said in June.
The builder also expects to maintain its current backlog of
projects worth around 15 billion dirhams in all of its markets
by the end of the year.
Developer Nakheel will issue a $1.63 billion Islamic bond to
trade creditors by August 25, as part of a $10.9 billion
restructuring process, its chairman was reported as saying
earlier this month.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Jason Benham; Editing by Praveen Menon)