DUBAI Aug 21 Kuwait's Combined Group
Contracting Co on Wednesday denied a local newspaper
report that it was involved in merger negotiations with Dubai
builder Arabtec Holdings.
Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas said Arabtec, part-owned by Abu
Dhabi state investment firm Aabar, was in merger talks with
Combined Group and Saudi Arabia's Saudi Oger. It cited unnamed
sources.
"We are not related to this issue at all...We did not
approach anyone and no one from Arabtec offered anything...There
is not even an intention in this regard," an executive at the
company said, declining to be named.
Saudi Oger officials were not available for comment.
Arabtec Holdings is considering a merger with the
largest contractors in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to create a
pan-Gulf construction firm, the firm's chief executive told
CNBC's Arabic news channel without specifying company names.
