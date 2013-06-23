By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, June 23 Dubai builder Arabtec,
part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, is expected to extend
the subscription period for its $650 million equity rights
issue, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Subscription for Arabtec's rights issue was due to end on
Sunday, two weeks after its launch on June 9; the issue is to
help the builder expand its regional operations.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
rights issue period was expected to be extended after the entire
amount was not taken up by shareholders. Arabtec declined to
comment.
The fund-raising is part of Arabtec's five-year expansion
plan, which includes a further capital increase of $650 million
by the end of 2014 if required. The company is selling 1.57
billion new shares at a price of 1.5 dirhams a share. Arabtec
shares closed at 2.15 dirhams on Sunday, down 5.3 percent.
Arabtec, builder of Dubai's famous palm islands, has been on
an aggressive push for growth after it replaced its chief
executive earlier this year in a shake-up led by Aabar, its
largest shareholder, which has been tightening its grip on the
group.
The company has won a series of contracts under the new
management this year amounting to 13 billion dirhams ($3.5
billion) so far, mainly in the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi
where Aabar is based.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and Andrew Torchia)