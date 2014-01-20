DUBAI Jan 20 Dubai contractor Arabtec Holding said on Monday it had won a 5.7 billion dirham ($1.55 billion) contract to build a resort in the Aqaba area of southern Jordan.

The project, being developed by an international fund called Red Sea Astrarium LP, will involve a manmade lagoon, four hotels and entertainment facilities including a 4D cinema, a water park and a Star Trek-themed attraction, Arabtec said in a statement to the Dubai bourse.

Construction work on the resort, which is expected to create around 4,000 jobs when opened, will begin in the third quarter of this year, with a soft opening targeted for the third quarter of 2017, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)