UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Jan 20 Dubai contractor Arabtec Holding said on Monday it had won a 5.7 billion dirham ($1.55 billion) contract to build a resort in the Aqaba area of southern Jordan.
The project, being developed by an international fund called Red Sea Astrarium LP, will involve a manmade lagoon, four hotels and entertainment facilities including a 4D cinema, a water park and a Star Trek-themed attraction, Arabtec said in a statement to the Dubai bourse.
Construction work on the resort, which is expected to create around 4,000 jobs when opened, will begin in the third quarter of this year, with a soft opening targeted for the third quarter of 2017, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources