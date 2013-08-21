DUBAI Aug 21 Dubai-based Arabtec Holdings
is in merger talks with Kuwait's Combined Group
Contracting Co and Saudi Arabia's Saudi Oger to create
a pan-Gulf construction firm, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas
reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper quoted unnamed sources. Spokesmen at the
companies could not immediately be reached for comment.
Arabtec, part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar
Investments, reported last week that it swung to a
second-quarter net profit, helped by growth in its key markets
and expense reductions.
(Reporting by Azza El Arabi; Writing by David French; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)