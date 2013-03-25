DUBAI, March 25 Dubai-based construction firm
Arabtec said on Monday that it had hired a former
Deutsche Bank executive as its mergers and
acquisitions head and financial advisor to the chief executive.
Shohidul AhadChoudhury will be involved in formulating the
company's new growth strategy, Arabtec said in a statement to
Dubai's bourse. He will also advise the firm's newly appointed
chief executive Hasan Abdullah Ismaik.
Choudhury worked for over 12 years at Deutsche Bank and was
recently responsible for banking activities in Oman, Bahrain and
Kuwait. Before joining the bank, he worked at Goldman Sachs
International.
Arabtec replaced its chief executive last month in a
management shake-up led by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, its top
shareholder. Ismaik has said the company will grow organically
as well as through acquisitions and the formation of joint
ventures.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)