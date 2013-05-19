* Arabtec is UAE's largest publicly listed building firm
* Labour strikes rare in Gulf, especially among migrant
contractors
* Strike began on Saturday, spread on Sunday
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, May 19 Thousands of workers employed by
Dubai's largest construction firm, Arabtec, stayed
away from work on Sunday to back wage demands, a rare labour
protest in the Gulf emirate, where trade unions are banned,
staff said.
Most blue collar workers in the Gulf Arab states are migrant
labourers hired on a contract basis from South Asian countries
such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, and strikes are
uncommon.
Migrant workers in Dubai are often employed at wages that
are low by Western standards and housed in dormitory-style
accommodation on the outskirts of the city, part of the United
Arab Emirates, a regional business and tourism hub.
Two Arabtec employees who asked not to be identified said
several thousand workers engaged on various projects did not
report for duty on Sunday and stayed in their accommodation.
A sub-contractor confirmed the stoppage, saying he had to
call back his workers from one Dubai work site after Arabtec
labourers failed to show up on Sunday.
Asked for comment, an Arabtec spokesperson said: "We are
working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,
alongside the Ministry of Labour and the Police Authority."
The UAE Labour Ministry told Reuters a team of the
ministry's labour crisis management committee was "closely
following the work stoppage by a number of Arabtec's workers".
The ministry added that Arabtec was paying the workers
according to contracts it had signed with them, and said their
accommodation was in compliance with labour regulations.
FREE MEALS AND ACCOMMODATION
It said the labourers were receiving meals and had free
transportation, housing and health insurance, services that it
said were at least equal to their salaries.
The employees said the strike began on Saturday and that the
workers were determined not to end it without a pay rise.
"They are upset at the low wages and also about not being
paid for overtime work," one employee told Reuters. He said
workers at his site were paid between $160 and $190 a month.
"The protest started in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and today
(Sunday), workers in Dubai have also joined," he said.
Arabtec, the largest publicly-listed construction firm in
the United Arab Emirates, was part of a consortium that won a
$653 million contract in January to build a branch of France's
Louvre museum on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island. It was not clear
whether this project was affected by the protest.
Arabtec was among the contractors that built Dubai's
palm-shaped island projects and the world's tallest tower, the
Burj Khalifa.
Dubai's building boom stalled in 2009 after the global
slowdown triggered a collapse in its real estate sector, with
prices falling by over 50 percent from their peaks of 2008.
Construction has gradually picked up as developers have
revived stalled projects and announced new ones including the
world's biggest Ferris wheel and more than 100 luxury hotels.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by William Maclean and Kevin Liffey)