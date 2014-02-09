BRIEF-AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price
* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise
DUBAI Feb 9 Dubai-based builder Arabtec Holding said on Sunday it would set up five new subsidiaries as it expands into new markets and infrastructure projects.
Two of the units will focus on infrastructure projects inside and outside the United Arab Emirates, one will focus on water and energy project and one will concentrate on the Egyptian market, it said in a bourse statement.
Arabtec will also set up an investment firm, Arabtec Capital, to provide global financial services. (Reporting By Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise
* Green Dot Corp - under agreement, Green Dot will receive an initial delivery of approximately 1.3 million shares
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.