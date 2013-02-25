DUBAI Feb 25 Arqaam Capital, a Dubai-based emerging market investment bank, has hired former Credit Suisse banker Wafic Nsouli to head its institutional equity sales division, the company confirmed on Monday.

Nsouli will take charge as executive director and head of institutional equity sales, the investment bank said in a statement to Reuters.

Before joining Arqaam, Nsouli was head of Middle East and North Africa equities at Credit Suisse, responsible for the company's offices in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. He is expected to join Arqaam on March 18.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has appointed Ahmed Badr as its head of equities for MENA, to be based in Riyadh.

Arqaam offers corporate finance, asset management and brokerage services through its main office in Dubai. It also has presences in Beirut, London and Cairo. The firm bought Egyptian brokerage firm El Rashad Securities in January. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)