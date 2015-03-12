DUBAI, March 12 Dubai-based financial services
firm Arqaam Capital has chosen Rothschild to advise it
on its planned stock market flotation in the emirate later this
year, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The appointment comes after Reuters reported last month that
the company had invited banks to pitch for roles in arranging
the listing.
Arqaam has offices in five countries in the Middle East and
Africa and offers services including brokerage, asset management
and corporate finance advisory. It declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the
information is not public.
(Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold in Dubai and Stanley
Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Pravin Char)