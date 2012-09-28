BRIEF-Engaged Capital calls on board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin strategic alternatives process
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process
SEATTLE, Sept 27 The top buyer of the biggest Airbus jet said on Thursday it expects the proposed $45 billion merger of BAE Systems Plc and Airbus parent EADS won't distract the company from delivering planes on time and could, in fact, be a positive.
Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, said he doesn't think the distraction will affect the 90 Airbus A380 superjumbo jets the airline has on order. He said he would like to order 40 more of the 525-seat, double-decker jets, but the hub airport in Dubai, where the airline is based, is too small to hold that many.
Clark was speaking at an industry conference in Seattle.
"Good luck," he said of the merger.
"It might, in a slightly obtuse way, bring some order" to the ownership structure of EADS "so there would no longer be a need to equalize work ratios" between Germany and France, he said. "This is an opportunity to straighten things out."
EADS, which is strong in civil aviation, is controlled by a group of French and German public and industrial interests. The company has warned it would walk away from the deal with defense company BAE Systems that was publicly proposed earlier this month if the new group were to suffer excessive state meddling.
A German document reported on earlier this week by Reuters says Berlin is unhappy with plans to split the ownership of the merged company so that EADS would hold 60 percent and BAE Systems the remainder. The paper said the 60-40 ratio "does not correctly reflect the actual value which is closer to 70 to 30."
EADS and BAE together employ tens of thousands of workers across Britain and continental Europe.
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process
BRASILIA, Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its in-court reorganization plan, Oi Chief Executive Marcos Schroeder said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russian food retailer Lenta may sell some of the shares held by its biggest shareholders in a public offering in the near future, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.