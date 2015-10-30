ABU DHABI Oct 30 United Arab Bank CEO
Paul Trowbridge has left the Abu Dhabi-listed lender, three
sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Two of the sources said that Trowbridge, who has held the
position of chief executive since March 2009, was asked by the
board recently to step down, though they were unaware of the
reason for the request.
Trowbridge declined to comment when contacted by Reuters and
a spokeswoman for the bank could not be reached for immediate
comment.
Deputy CEO Samer Tamimi has taken the reins as acting chief
executive of UAB, which is majority owned by Commercial Bank of
Qatar, the sources added.
