DUBAI, June 19 A top commercial banker in the
United Arab Emirates has urged the central bank to cut some of
its reserve requirements sharply in order to spur corporate
lending.
"What we are asking for now is to provide greater liquidity
and release reserve funds...which the banks can use," Abdul Aziz
al-Ghurair, chief executive of Mashreq bank, was
quoted by Monday's Al Bayan newspaper as saying. Mashreq
confirmed his comments to Reuters.
Ghurair suggested cash reserve requirements imposed by the
central bank on banks' current accounts be slashed to just 1
percent from 14 percent to free more funds for lending. Reserve
requirements for time deposits are already at that level.
The banker, who also chairs the Emirates Banks Association
and the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, the
governing body of Dubai's offshore financial district, said this
would provide the banking sector with additional liquidity of up
to 20 billion dirhams ($5.5 billion).
Analysts said the central bank was unlikely to agree to any
cut in reserve requirements for the foreseeable future,
particularly since the existing amount of funds in the banking
system seemed ample. Ghurair himself said there were 268 billion
dirhams worth of liquidity looking for lending opportunities in
the UAE at the end of 2011.
"Right now, the liquidity in the banking sector is better
than it used to be. So I would not expect them to change the
reserve requirement at this particular time," said Giyas
Gokkent, chief economist at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"They did not do it at the height of the crisis in the last
quarter of 2008 and the first quarter of 2009."
REASONABLE RATE
In late March, central bank governor Sultan Nasser
al-Suweidi, asked by reporters about the possibility of shifts
in monetary policy, said current policy was good and that he was
happy with growth in bank lending.
"Bank lending is going at a reasonable rate...under the
circumstances," he said.
Banks' provisions against bad loans rose to a record high of
59.1 billion dirhams in March, up 27 percent from a year ago,
and the International Monetary Fund has predicted the asset
quality of UAE banks will deteriorate in 2012.
In response to such risks, the central bank has introduced
new caps on loans to local governments and their entities, and
Suweidi has called on banks to manage real estate-related risks
better. So any policy that might encourage indiscriminate
lending appears unlikely.
However, bank lending growth in the UAE, the second largest
Arab economy, has stayed in the low single digits since Dubai's
2009 corporate debt crisis, even though the real economy has
recovered smartly since then. Lending growth was just 2.5
percent year-on-year in March, a three-month high.
Disappointment with the extended period of sluggish loan
expansion, which is constraining many banks' profit growth, may
have prompted Ghurair's comments. Mashreq's net profit increased
just 2 percent from a year earlier to 271 million dirhams in the
first quarter of this year.
Although the three-month UAE interbank offered rate
, which banks use to borrow money from each other, is
historically low at 1.53 percent - well below levels above 2.0
percent in early 2011 - it is more expensive than rates faced by
some Gulf banks in nearby economies. The three-month Saudi
Arabian rate is at 0.93 percent.
And despite the overall looseness of the UAE's money market,
individual banks have to pay significantly different rates to
secure funds; those paying the most might benefit from a cut in
reserve requirements. Mashreq quoted a 2.07 percent rate for
three-month money on Tuesday, compared to rates below 1.5
percent for some other UAE banks.
