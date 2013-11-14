ABU DHABI Nov 14 First Gulf Bank will
expand into three or four new foreign markets in 2014, seeking
to push the percentage of its profit contributed by
international operations into double digits, its chief executive
said on Thursday.
The second-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by
market value, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's royal family,
expects to obtain banking licences in China and South Korea. It
is also considering expanding into Indonesia and London.
The bank's overseas business, in Qatar, Singapore, Hong
Kong, India and Libya, currently contributes about 7 percent of
profits.
"We love Asia, there is trade flow and business, a large
number of flights between Asia and the UAE," Andre Sayegh said
in an interview.
"We expect our profit from international (business) to grow
to the early teens" in the short-term, he said.
FGB posted third-quarter net profit of 1.19 billion dirhams
($324 million), up 13 percent from a year earlier and in line
with analyst forecasts.
Double-digit profit growth is sustainable on a quarterly
basis and will be driven by the bank's strong balance sheet,
Sayegh said. "The bank has 180 billion dirhams in assets - you
can command a certain level of profitability by managing the
balance sheet line by line."
Credit growth will also continue growing at double-digit
rates on the back of an economic recovery in the UAE and with
more business projects being launched, he said.
The UAE is investing billions of dollars in industry,
tourism, infrastructure and real estate in an effort to
diversify its economy away from oil.
"The credit growth will carry on, because all of these
projects will not be 100 percent financed. It's a combination of
equity and debt."
"GDP is growing at a rate of 4 percent. The banking sector
and economy drive each other. We have the ingredients for the
economy to become more diversified."
FGB's loan book grew 10.7 percent to 126.9 billion dirhams
at the end of September, versus the end of 2012.
In September, Sayegh told Reuters that the bank might bid
for the retail banking business of Barclays in the UAE.
The Barclays sale process is still underway, he said on
Thursday without elaborating. "Any acquisitions have to
complement what we do. If they match, we will look."