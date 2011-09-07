ABU DHABI, Sept 7 The banking system of the
United Arab Emirates is in good shape and will be able to
withstand any external shocks, the Gulf Arab country's finance
ministry said on Wednesday.
"We're quite comfortable and confident of the resilience of
our banking sector," Minister for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid
al-Tayer told reporters after a meeting of Arab finance
ministers in Abu Dhabi.
"We remain always vigilant," Tayer said, adding that the
country would always act to ensure confidence and liquidity in
the banking system.
With another financial crisis brewing in Europe and fears of
a global recession, there are growing concerns of a repeat of
the 2008-2009 burst of the global asset bubble, which forced
investment conglomerate Dubai World to seek a debt standstill in
2009.
Asked whether Arab finance ministers discussed the risks of
contagion, Tayer said that it was not addressed in Wednesday's
meeting.
"The issue was not really discussed. As you know the current
issue is quite volatile and fluid so we did not address this
situation -- currently we did not feel there is a need," Tayer
said. It is the global economy that is going through certain
turmoil, and I'm sure there are other meetings that will happen
between now and December (to address the issue)."
(Reporting by Reed Stevenson; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)