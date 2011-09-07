* Arab finance ministers discuss financial stability

* First meeting since fall of Tripoli

* Egypt close to clinching key loans (Adds finance ministers comments, detail)

By Reed Stevenson

ABU DHABI, Sept 7 Arab finance ministers shrugged off the threat to their economies from political upheaval and a global slowdown on Wednesday, saying ample cash reserves and mutual support would help them withstand new shocks.

The meeting of the 22 ministers follows the fall of Tripoli to forces opposing the rule of Muammar Gaddafi. Tunisia and Egypt's rulers were ousted earlier in the year and there is ongoing unrest in Yemen, Bahrain and Syria.

The outlook for the global economy has also worsened in recent weeks but they promised to help each other out.

"This is a clear expression of the intention and tendency of Arab countries to help their brothers," Minister for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid al-Tayer, financial affairs minister for the UAE, which hosted the meeting, told reporters.

Egypt, where the economy was hurt by the popular uprisig that ousted Hosni Mubarak earlier this year, is negotiating aid from other Arab countries.

Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi told Reuters that Egypt was close to striking a deal with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Arab Monetary Fund for several billion dollars in loans.

In June, Egypt rejected in June a $3 billion loan offer from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank but Beblawi said IMF assistance was still an option.

He said the economy was close to getting back on its feet.

"The main problem is for stability to return, which will reassure investors from the inside and outside -- basically a return to normalcy, which we are getting close to rapidly," Beblawi said.

DEEP POCKETS

Arab governments have handed out billions in an effort to create jobs, counter rising living costs and foster stability among their citizens.

Higher oil prices -- due in part to regional instability -- brings in more revenue and has bolstered reserves.

Some economies have gone into deficit, however, and the key for oil-producing Arab states is whether the global slowdown will hamper demand, sending oil prices lower.

Saudi Arabia, the richest Arab nation, plans to spend more than $130 billion in handouts. Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said there were risks to its exports should the financial crisis in Europe lead to slower economic growth, but it could also present opportunities for its oil-rich investors.

"Concerns could be for trade, or demand for Saudi production or exports," said Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf. "But on the other hand, it may be an opportunity for investors."

The UAE, which suffered from the 2008-2009 global crisis, forcing investment conglomerate Dubai World to seek a debt standstill, said it was in a comfortable position.

"We're quite comfortable and confident of the resilience of our banking sector," UAE Finance Minister Tayer said after the meeting.

"We remain always vigilant," Tayer said, adding that the country would always act to ensure confidence and liquidity in the UAE banking system. (Additional reporting by Mahmoud Habboush, Erika Solomon, Martin Dokoupil, Martina Fuchs and David French; Editing by Anna Willard)