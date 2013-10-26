ABU DHABI Oct 26 First Gulf Bank, the
second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab
Emirates, said on Saturday it had acquired full ownership of an
Islamic finance company as it expands its sharia-complaint
operations globally.
FGB raised its ownership from 40 percent to 100 per cent in
Aseel Islamic Finance through a purchase agreement, it said in a
statement without providing the acquisition cost.
Stakes of 20 per cent each had been held by Aldar
Properties, Sorouh Real Estate and Reem Investments.
"This agreement is part of the bank's larger dual expansion
strategy which is focused on enhancing its global presence," the
statement said.
Aseel plans to diversify its offering from mainly mortgage
products and home financing to a broader mix including small and
medium enterprises, the statement added.
Set up in 2006, Aseel is capitalized at 800 million dirhams
($218 million). It has total assets of 1.5 billion dirhams.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Andrew Roche)