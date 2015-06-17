ABU DHABI, June 17 The United Arab Emirates
launched a state-owned bank on Wednesday to finance housing and
other projects for UAE citizens, in a fresh round of
intervention to promote the government's social policy
objectives.
In the last several years, the government has stepped up
efforts to ensure social peace by providing housing and jobs to
UAE citizens, who account for only about 1 million of the
country's total population of roughly 8 million.
Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Development Bank, created by the
merger of Emirates Industrial Bank and Emirates Real Estate
Bank, will serve that purpose.
With authorised capital of 10 billion dirhams ($2.7
billion), the EDB will allocate 5 billion dirhams to financing
housing, industrial and other schemes for UAE nationals, the
bank said on Wednesday.
It plans to provide low-cost housing finance to around
30,000 UAE citizens by 2021. It will also allocate 500 million
dirhams to a credit guarantee scheme with other banks that will
support local owners of small businesses, which the government
hopes will create private sector jobs for citizens.
The EDB joins 23 local banks and 28 foreign banks in the
UAE; the government owns major stakes in many of the local
institutions.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Andrew Torchia)