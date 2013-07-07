ABU DHABI, July 7 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
(ADIB) has closed a 1.32 billion dirhams ($360
million) syndicated Islamic facility for one of the largest
operator's and owner of jack-up barges in the region, it said on
Sunday.
The deal will help meet the financing needs of Abu
Dhabi-based Gulf Marine Services (GMS) including refinancing and
finance for the acquisition of two additional vessels, ADIB said
in a statement.
In May, Reuters reported ADIB was arranging the facility and
was close to signing the deal.
The transaction saw strong demand from local and regional
banks, the statement said.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank
acted as mandated lead arrangers, Mashreq Bank
as lead arranger while Al Hilal Bank, Ajman
Ban, GE Mubadala, Noor Islamic Bank, Qatar Islamic
Bank and United Arab Bank acted as arrangers
for the deal.
GMS is owned 79 percent by Abu Dhabi-based private equity
firm Gulf Capital.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Dinesh Nair and
Elaine Hardcastle)