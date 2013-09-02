ABU DHABI, Sept 2 Standard Chartered's
head of capital markets for the Middle East, North Africa and
Pakistan is joining First Gulf Bank as head of debt
markets, the Abu Dhabi-based lender said on Monday.
Steve Perry is the latest western bank executive to join
FGB, which is expanding to increase its market share in
investment banking activities.
Perry will join FGB in early September, the bank's spokesman
said.
In July, Simon Penney, former chief executive of Royal Bank
of Scotland's Middle East & Africa business, joined FGB
as head of wholesale banking.