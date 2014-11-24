ABU DHABI Nov 24 Banks in the United Arab
Emirates are close to resolving a liability issue over
information provided by the Gulf Arab state's new credit bureau,
the head of the country's largest bank by assets said on Monday.
Authorities see the recently-opened Al Etihad Credit Bureau
as a safeguard against a repeat of the credit bubble that
undermined the economy at the end of the last decade.
The state-run bureau collates bank data on people's credit
histories, aiming to give lenders a better picture of whether
borrowers are likely to be able to manage their debt.
However Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair, head of the Gulf state's
banking lobby group, said last week some of the biggest lenders
were refusing to use the bureau's services due to its refusal to
accept liability for the soundness of the data.
"We are close, commercial issues are being sorted out," Alex
Thursby, chief executive of National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD)
, told reporters on the sidelines of a company event on
Monday, without elaborating.
"We have started passing the information over to the credit
bureau. I think it is critical for the future success of the
banking industry."
The bureau had no immediate comment on Monday.
It had responded to the banking lobby group's comments last
week by saying that more than 30 subscribers including banks and
other institutions in the UAE were using its services. Its
credit reports had a data accuracy of 99.5 percent, higher than
international standards, it said.
Thursby said separately he expected the pressure on UAE
banks' profitability from lending would remain in 2015 and that
NBAD would continue to expand its other product areas to
compensate.
While the Gulf region's excess liquidity makes earning
revenue from lending difficult, it opens up opportunities for
asset management.
Thursby said his bank has developed a funds business for
individuals and institutions, having already attracted large
sovereign institutions and pension funds from the Gulf and Asia.
"The day of the western banks dominating (asset management)
is gone," Thursby said. "It is the eastern banks like NBAD that
have the opportunity, 2008 was a change of the world," he added.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French and
Pravin Char)