ABU DHABI Dec 9 The United Arab Emirates has
raised concerns with authorities in the United States after its
banks found difficulties working with U.S. correspondent banks
due to a high regulatory burden, the Gulf state's central bank
governor said on Wednesday.
"In particular our banks that use U.S. correspondent banks
as agents to transact business are now facing difficulties as
correspondent banks are subject to high costs of compliance with
U.S. regulations - so called derisking," Mubarak Rashid
al-Mansouri told a finance conference.
The UAE raised the issue with U.S. authorities in November
but was also consulting partners in the Gulf and
internationally, Mansouri said.
