DUBAI Dec 16 Bank of Sharjah expects
net profit growth of around 25-30 percent in both 2013 and 2014,
aided by an improved performance of the economy in the United
Arab Emirates, its chief executive said.
Lenders in the UAE have on the whole posted strong profit
growth in the first nine months of this year, with Bank of
Sharjah reporting a 20.4 percent year-on-year hike in net profit
for the period.
The bank benefited this year from lower bad loan
provisioning and the writing back of existing impairments,
Varouj Nerguizian said, while higher loan growth would continue
into next year as the UAE's economy was boosted by spending
related to Dubai's hosting of global trade fair Expo 2020.
"When you fly on Concorde, before it takes off, you feel the
afterburner when you take off - like somebody pushed it - and
when it goes to cross the speed of sound, again the afterburner
gives another push.
"That's exactly like 2020 as we were doing fine but it will
give us a further boost," Nerguizian said late on Sunday on the
sidelines of an event marking the bank's 40th anniversary. Dubai
won the right to host the Expo late last month.
UAE banks were hit by a local real estate crash and debt
problems at Dubai state-linked entities at the end of the last
decade, forcing them to take big provisions. But they have
benefited from a rebound in the property market in the last 12
months and growth in core industries such as tourism and trade.
Bank of Sharjah's loan growth in 2014 will be around 15-20
percent, Nerguizian said, with the potential for increased trade
with Iran a factor that could drive lending growth in a big way,
should economic sanctions on Tehran be eased.
"We expect the reduction of the tensions between the United
States and the West and Iran to be extremely positive for the
banking industry," Nerguizian said.
Dubai, across the Gulf from Iran and home to tens of
thousands of ethnic Iranians, has long been a major commercial
hub for the Iranian economy, re-exporting consumer goods from
other countries to the Islamic republic.
However, bilateral trade between the emirate and Iran
dropped 31 percent in 2012 and a further 12 percent in the first
half of 2013 because of the sanctions, which made it legally
dangerous for banks around the world to deal with Iranian
institutions.
At the end of September, Bank of Sharjah had recorded 4.2
percent loan growth over the end of 2012, its third-quarter
financial statement showed.
