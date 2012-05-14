DUBAI May 14 The United Arab Emirates is close
to finalising an updated federal bankruptcy law and a draft of
the legislation should be ready by the end of this year, Justice
Minister Hadef bin Juan al-Dhaheri said on Monday.
The draft, which has been in the works since 2009, should
enable both listed and family-owned companies in the UAE to be
rescued rather than having to go through lengthy bankruptcy or
liquidation proceedings.
"The ministry is studying a set of laws," Dhaheri told a
conference on financial restructuring and bankruptcy in Dubai.
"Among them is a federal law on foreign investment, another
one on SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and also
another law on arbitration in commercial transactions and
another one on bankruptcy and restructuring," he said.
Asked whether the government was going to clear the
long-awaited bankruptcy legislation this year, Dhaheri later
told reporters: "Hopefully, God willing."
Dubai's debt crisis in 2009-2010 put company restructuring
firmly in focus for both the government and investors. However,
existing federal bankruptcy laws remain untested in UAE courts
as distressed companies prefer to settle creditor claims
privately because the existing legislation is opaque and
complex.
In 2009, Dubai, one of seven UAE members, issued a special
decree to deal with a $25 billion debt restructuring at its
flagship conglomerate Dubai World.
Dhaheri also said another draft, on foreign investment, was
still being discussed by the ministry's legal committee but
declined to give details and timing: "I can't give a framework
for it."
The new UAE bankruptcy law may ease debt restructurings with
greater provision for out-of-court negotiations and the
government hopes it would help attract more foreign investors.
In addition, it contains provisions that can force a
minority of creditors to accept a restructuring agreement if it
is acceptable to the majority, a process known as a cramdown.
However, it will still be difficult to seize assets - even
if they are pledged as collateral - since land ownership in the
UAE is on the whole restricted to citizens, with some provisions
for nationals of other countries in the Gulf Cooperation
Council.
So international banks involved in a state-linked corporate
restructuring would not be able to take control of assets and
sell them on to realise their dues, as would happen in the West.
The new law will not apply to government entities or
entities operating in a financial free zone such as the Dubai
International Financial Centre, which has its own insolvency
laws, experts have said.
It takes just over five years to resolve insolvency in the
UAE, one of the world's top five oil exporters, with a recovery
rate of only 11 cents on the dollar, which puts the country at
151st place globally, according to a World Bank survey.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and David French; Editing by
Susan Fenton)