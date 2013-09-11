DUBAI, Sept 11 Commercial banks in the United
Arab Emirates are expected to post net profit growth of about 20
percent in 2013, the chairman of the Gulf state's banking
federation said on Wednesday.
UAE banks such as Dubai lender Emirates NBD and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi posted strong
second-quarter earnings thanks to an economic recovery in key
sectors, primarily real estate, and lower provisions as the Gulf
state recovers from debt troubles at Dubai's state-linked
entities.
"Banks here (the UAE) managed to overcome challenging global
and regional conditions. We expect banks to report a 20 percent
growth in net profit in 2013," Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, chairman of
the banking federation and chief executive of Dubai lender
Mashreq, told reporters in Dubai.
Total assets of UAE banks grew 8 percent to 1.9 trillion
dirhams ($517 billion) in the first six months of this year,
while net profit during the period was 13.6 billion dirhams,
al-Ghurair said.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)