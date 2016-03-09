By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, March 9 Banks in the United Arab Emirates
have agreed a plan to help small-and medium-sized businesses
(SMEs) struggling with debt, including suspending payments and
restructuring loans.
Many businesses in the Gulf have had difficulty repaying
hefty debts after a fall in commodity prices and a slowing
economy bruised their balance sheets.
Under the proposal outlined on Wednesday by the UAE Banks
Federation, companies owing debt to more than one bank and
finding it tricky to repay will be able to restructure future
payments.
Payments could also be suspended while businesses reach a
deal on their debt with lenders, the association of banks said.
"This again reflects banks' commitment to apply a
co-ordinated approach, to alleviate SME funding difficulties and
continue banks' support to the SME sector being vital to the
national economy," said Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair, chairman of the
federation and chief executive of Dubai's Mashreq bank.
Several banks have reduced lending to SMEs after a spate of
defaults.
Some struggling business people opted to depart the country,
leaving behind unpaid debts. A senior banking official in
November estimated the amount owed by those fleeing reached
around 5 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion) last year.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)