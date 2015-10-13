BRIEF-Diamond Bank announces delay in filing of audited financial statements for 2016
* Says diamond bank is unable to release its 2016 audited financial statements by March 31, 2017, as required by nse rules
DUBAI Oct 13 Liquidity in the United Arab Emirates banking sector is still good and the government has adequate means to manage liquidity, the chief executive of Dubai's Mashreq bank said on Tuesday.
"Our government has lots of resources to manage the liquidity," Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair, who is also chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
He said Mashreq had no immediate plans to issue bonds.
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April