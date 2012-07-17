* Barclays to withdraw from Eibor panel - sources
By Stanley Carvalho and David French
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 17 The decision by
Barclays to quit the United Arab Emirates' interbank
rate-setting panel underlines the global impact of the Libor
scandal, by raising questions over whether the UAE lending
benchmark needs to be reformed.
Barclays has said it wants to leave the panel of banks which
sets the Emirates interbank offered rate (Eibor), industry
sources told Reuters this week. That follows the British bank's
admission that it manipulated the London interbank offered rate
(Libor), for which it was fined over $450 million by U.S. and
British regulators.
UAE authorities have not accused anyone of manipulating
Eibor, which is used as a basis to price loans and other
financial instruments in the Gulf's top financial centre.
But privately, commercial bankers and officials concede
Eibor may suffer from some of the same weaknesses as Libor,
making it an unreliable standard for markets in the region.
"Eibor is not representing where the market is," said a
senior UAE banker, speaking anonymously because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
"People are lending at rates which are not the same as what
it costs them, and it is not representing the rate of deposits,
which pay higher than Eibor."
A senior treasury manager at an Abu Dhabi-based bank agreed:
"Eibor doesn't work here."
U.S. and British regulators are expected to push for reforms
to the Libor system. But any change to Eibor is likely to be
slower, partly because there appears to be little consensus
among UAE monetary authorities and banks over how to fix it.
"Unless there are changes in other jurisdictions on how
Libor or Euribor will be constructed, there is no need to make
any decision in a rush," said a source at the UAE central bank,
who declined to be identified.
"We are just waiting and watching." The UAE central bank did
not respond to requests for public comment.
DIFFERENCE OF OPINION
Eibor closely resembles Libor; it is set by a panel
of 12 banks which quote indicative interbank lending rates in
UAE dirham for tenors from one week to one year. To calculate
Eibor in each tenor, the two highest and two lowest quotes are
discarded before an average is taken.
However, Eibor has run into differences of opinion between
the authorities and commercial bankers over where the rates
should be. The authorities have often appeared to want lower
rates to help fuel loan growth and economic expansion;
commercial bankers have tended to demand higher rates to make
their lending more profitable.
"Those borrowers, especially merchants and businessmen, are
complaining about high interest margins on their banking
facilities...therefore, I would urge you to reduce interest rate
margins on loans," UAE central bank governor Sultan Nasser
al-Suweidi told bank chief executives in May 2011.
Such moral suasion by the authorities has seemed to have an
effect in the last couple of years; the spread of one-month
Eibor above one-month U.S. dollar Libor
has eased from around 1.5 percentage points in mid-2010 to about
70 basis points now. Economic theory says there should be little
difference in the two rates because the UAE dirham is
pegged to the U.S. dollar, eliminating currency risk in lending.
To support their case for lower rates, authorities can point
to the fact that Eibor has not only tended to be considerably
higher than Libor but has also exceeded benchmark interbank
rates elsewhere in the region.
For example, three-month Eibor, at 1.44875
percent, is way above Saudi Arabia's equivalent rate
of 0.94625 percent, even though inflation and corporate lending
growth are much higher in Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi riyal
is also pegged to the dollar.
Commercial bankers, however, argue that other factors, such
as counterparty risk and levels of excess liquidity in the money
market, justify higher Eibor - and some suggest that low lending
rates may be partially responsible for the sluggish growth of
corporate lending in the UAE, by hurting banks' profitability.
"Eibor is way too low in an economy like the UAE," said a
treasury official at a Dubai-based bank. "Some (smaller) banks
pay 3 percent on a one-year deposit but one-year Eibor is at
1.875 percent. It is not justifiable for banks to have a lower
lending rate."
Bank lending in the UAE grew just 2.5 percent from a year
earlier in May, according to central bank data.
GAMING THE RATE
Discontent with Eibor levels has perhaps inevitably led to
talk in the money market of banks "gaming" their Eibor quotes
for their own advantage.
One Dubai-based banker admitted that determining Eibor
quotes wasn't an exact science, especially for tenors above one
month, which is the most commonly used rate in the UAE.
"We make it up, what we think should be the rate," the
banker said of tenors above a month.
The gap between Eibor quotes which individual banks offer is
vast. For the one-month rate, for instance, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, Abu Dhabi's largest lender, submitted 0.45
percent on Monday but Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the
emirate's third-largest by market value, quoted 1.54 percent.
Eibor can sometimes be unexpectedly volatile; after staying
almost flat for nine months, the one-month rate suddenly slid 7
bps this month. Dollar Libor has barely moved this month.
"A few weeks back, a couple of banks lowered their Eibor
submissions a bit and in the last few days others have followed.
It's a clustering effect, so once a couple do it then the rest
follow," said Nick Stadtmiller, head of fixed income research at
Emirates NBD.
Scepticism about the accuracy of Eibor has led some banks to
abandon its use as a pricing benchmark for some of their
products in favour of their own internally set base rates.
Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, has used such a
rate for some products since August 2010.
The last time that authorities attempted to reform Eibor was
in 2009. In September that year they removed two foreign banks -
Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
- from the rate-setting panel, replacing them with four local
lenders: First Gulf Bank, Mashreq, RAKBank
and Union National Bank. A month later,
Barclays was added to the panel, expanding it to 12 banks.
In theory, some potential reforms which analysts have
suggested for Libor could also be introduced for Eibor. For
example, the composition of the rate-setting panel could be
adjusted again to make it more representative, or Eibor could be
based on actual traded rates rather than indicative quotes.
However, because of the complexity of the problem and the
difficulty of making any changes that would please all parties,
commercial bankers do not expect the UAE central bank to make
any formal changes in Eibor policy for the foreseeable future.
"There is no easy solution," said another Abu Dhabi-based
banker.
"It calls for honesty and integrity among those involved in
setting the rates not to rig or manipulate them. Sooner or
later, wrongdoings will come to light."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)