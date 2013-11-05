ABU DHABI Nov 5 Banks in the United Arab
Emirates will have a grace period of five years before they have
to meet new large-exposure rules which the central bank will
impose, central bank governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said on
Tuesday.
He was confirming comments made on Monday by the head of the
country's banking association, who said he expected a grace
period of about five years.
Banks over the limit for exposure to the debt of
state-linked entities will have to cut their excess lending by
20 percent every year until they reach the limit, Suweidi said.
Details of the new rules will be circulated to banks in
about a week, after which they will be published in the official
gazette, he added.
Suweidi, speaking on the sidelines of a financial
conference, also said he did not expect UAE inflation to rise
beyond a normal rate of around 2 percent.
Annual consumer price inflation was at 1.3 percent in
September for the fourth month in a row, but rising rents in
Dubai and upward pressure on prices in Abu Dhabi have raised the
possibility of an increase in inflation
nationally.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)