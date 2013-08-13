ABU DHABI Aug 13 The central bank of the United
Arab Emirates has conditionally lifted a ban on transfers
between banks of personal loans to local citizens, after the
country's association of banks lobbied for the ban to be
relaxed.
Enjoying financial support from a wealthy government, UAE
citizens are viewed as attractive customers. So banks have been
competing aggressively to persuade them to pay off loans from
rival institutions and transfer the business to them.
This ignited an interest rate war among the banks, prompting
the central bank to intervene; in May, it directed banks to halt
loan transfers for three months while it studied the practice to
find a solution.
The UAE Banks Federation then urged the central bank to lift
the ban, and in a circular last week, the central bank said it
would permit transfers to resume under three conditions,
commercial bankers told Reuters.
The conditions involve procedures covering the extension of
personal loans, the size of each loan relative to the borrower's
income, and a maximum 48-month maturity for loans, the bankers
said, declining to be named because the matter has not been
discussed publicly.
"The conditions will help avoid abuses and better regulate
loan transfers," one banker said.
A central bank spokesman declined to comment.
The UAE Banks Federation has successfully lobbied the
central bank to suspend or modify several efforts to regulate
the country's banking market over the past 18 months, including
planned caps on mortgage lending and banks' exposure to
government-linked debt.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)