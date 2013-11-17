DUBAI Nov 17 The head of the United Arab
Emirates Banks Federation has called for sanctions to be
introduced to back up the country's new mortgage law, including
suspending banks from offering real estate products.
The Gulf Arab nation is bringing in new regulations to
imposed limits on mortgage lending, to prevent another
boom-and-bust cycle after a property market crash in Dubai and
Abu Dhabi at the end of the last decade. That crash saw property
prices drop more than 50 percent and left banks nursing billions
of dollars of soured real estate loans.
The new rules, set to come into effect on Dec. 1, are less
stringent than first proposed after extensive lobbying by banks
through the UBF. Its head, Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, said the
organisation got everything it asked for in negotiations with
the central bank, except in relation to limits on mortgages for
properties worth over 5 million dirhams ($1.4 million); he did
not elaborate.
Now the federation will approach the central bank to amend
the law to include penalties for banks and bankers who break the
rules. No formal sanctions are currently in the regulations.
"We want the central bank fining banks if they violate
this," Ghurair, who is also chief executive of Dubai's Mashreq
bank, told reporters at a media event.
"Not only fining, we want also the central bank to suspend
banks from doing that particular product if they have violated
the central bank (rules).
"And we want any individuals found violating, they should be
suspended from working in the UAE at all."
The real estate sector in Dubai has boomed this year as
confidence returns to the market, with prices jumping more than
20 percent in the last 12 months, prompting the International
Monetary Fund to warn of the risk of another bubble forming.
UAE authorities have insisted such fears are overblown and
that the mortgage lending limits, as well as a doubling of a
registration fee charged on real estate transactions in Dubai,
will prevent excessive speculation.
Ghurair said that while these moves would eliminate much
speculation, lending limit rules could be tweaked in future up
or down depending on the market situation, and new rules on the
minimum period a person could hold a property before selling
might be introduced.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)